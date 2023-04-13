Daily Mail claims £10m-a-year West Ham deal under threat after Premier League decision

West Ham United’s partnership with gambling giant Betway is under threat as Premier League clubs have decided to ban front-of-shirt gambling sponsors.

The topic of banning gambling companies from sponsoring football teams has long been debated and it is something that is already in effect in other European countries such as Spain and Italy.

Eight Premier League clubs have betting companies as their main shirt sponsor, with West Ham’s £10m-a-year agreement being the most lucrative.

Premier League clubs decided on Thursday to ban gambling sponsorship from the front of clubs’ matchday shirts, becoming the first sports league in the UK to take such a measure voluntarily in order to reduce gambling advertising. The ban is set to be implemented at the start of the 2026/27 season.