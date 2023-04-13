“We lost our rhythm” – Erik ten Hag reacts to Manchester United’s collapse against Sevilla

Erik ten Hag admitted that his Manchester United side lost their rhythm against Sevilla after dropping a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Old Trafford in their Europa League quarter-final first leg.

A Marcel Sabitzer brace in the first half ensured United went in at the halftime break cruising despite an injury to Raphael Varane, but a late second half revival from Sevilla – in part due to an injury to United’s other centreback Lisandro Martinez – saw the Red Devils draw the game, with ten Hag admitting to BT Sport that his side should have done better with the quality they have.

“We lost the rhythm of the game after the injuries but I know we can do better with those players coming off the bench. We had the game in our hands and should have scored three or four. The game was totally on us.

“We conceded two own goals, that’s bad luck but we have to deal with it. We have to learn and have to kill the game when everything is open.”

On Martinez’s injury, it did not look good, with a couple of players having to help him off the pitch before he departed on a stretcher, and ten Hag was not too optimistic about the situation.

“It doesn’t look great. When Licha drops out with no opponent involved, it doesn’t look that great.”

The Dutchman said that despite how severe the injury looked, he doesn’t think it is an Achilles injury.

“I can’t say what the diagnosis is, I prefer to wait. I cannot tell what it is but it is not the Achilles.”

A tough result to swallow for the Red Devils, as they hope for some better luck in the return leg next week in Seville where it is all to play for with a semi-final place at stake.