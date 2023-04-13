Tottenham ‘are monitoring’ Leicester City’s James Maddison ahead of the summer window, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively confirmed in his latest Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The London-based outfit may face competition from Newcastle, however, with the Magpies also understood to have the Englishman on their shortlist.

“Tottenham are monitoring James Maddison for sure, also Newcastle have his name on their list since last August as he’s always been appreciated,” the reporter wrote. “We have to understand who’s going to be the new Tottenham boss to see if they will bid for Maddison, as at the moment it’s on stand-by.”

Whether Spurs get ahead in the race for the midfielder may very well be contingent on how quickly they can fill their managerial vacancy, with the likes of free agent Julian Nagelsmann and Frankfurt’s Oliver Glasner linked.

There are obvious benefits to pursuing the former, if the club can manage to beat out interest from Chelsea, given the coach’s clear European pedigree and experience at a top outfit, and whose name would surely add an additional pull to a club in need of smart recruitment.

With his contract due to expire in 2024 and Leicester seriously flirting with relegation with eight league games to go, Maddison could represent a smart (and potentially cheap) piece of business for any interested party.

Having registered 15 goal contributions in 25 games for a struggling Premier League outfit, it’s certainly clear that the 26-year-old’s future should continue to lie in the English top-flight.