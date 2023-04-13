Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano makes Wilfried Zaha future claim amid alleged Arsenal interest

Wilfried Zaha has yet to decide on his future amid reports of interest from Arsenal, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed in the latest edition of his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

Foot Mercato (via TalkSPORT) alleged that the Gunners were one of several top outfits in Europe to be keeping an eye on the 30-year-old ahead of his potential exit this summer on a free transfer.

“I’m told Wilfried Zaha has not made a final decision on the future yet,” the Italian journalist wrote. “Crystal Palace are offering him a very important contract; he will decide in the next weeks. I’m not aware of a concrete proposal or talks with Arsenal yet, Bayern have different priorities now.”

With Champions League football guaranteed at the Emirates next term following the remarkable rise of Mikel Arteta’s men in 2022/23, one might reasonably venture that it would be hard for the Ivorian to turn down a switch to another London club if the opportunity arose.

Whether the Spanish coach would feel inclined to add experience to such a young squad remains to be seen, of course, though it would be a somewhat inexpensive gamble for the club to take in the interest of adding depth to the forward line.

If Foot Mercato’s report is anywhere near accurate regarding salary, however, the attacker may need to readjust his expectations of £115,000-a-week, which, according to Capology, would put Zaha as the joint seventh-highest earner in the squad alongside Martin Odegaard.

With Bukayo Saka allegedly earning £70,000-a-week, the Crystal Palace man’s demands could cause some unnecessary friction in an otherwise frictionless dressing room.