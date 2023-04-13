James Rodriguez’s words on the agreement he once had with Manchester United have resurfaced now that he is a free agent.

Rodriguez is now free to sign with anyone after terminating his contract with Greek side Olympiakos, for whom he made 22 appearances this season.

The Colombian’s career feels like it has flown by, it only seeming like yesterday that he scored his incredible chest and volley goal for his nation at the 2014 World Cup, which – along with his impressive tournament performance in general – helped earn him his move to Real Madrid from Monaco that summer.

Rodriguez moved to Bayern Munich on loan for two seasons in the middle of his four-season Madrid spell, before going on to feature for Everton, Qatari side Al Rayyan and of course Olympiakos.

Now some quotes from the 31-year old have resurfaced where he revealed to BT Sport (via the Express) in 2020 that he had an offer from Manchester United to join the club when he was at Porto.

“I believe it was in 2012. Man Utd had offered me something, but in the end that didn’t happen because of some reason I don’t know. Football always leads you to the correct path, to a team where you can actually play well.

“Maybe I wasn’t ready for it, or maybe it was because I was made to play in another great team. In the end, I had the opportunity to go to France, and that was the path that I could follow.”

In the end, Rodriguez went to Monaco where he made 38 appearances and who knows what would have happened if he moved to Old Trafford instead. Would we have seen him take centre stage in Brazil? That’s a question that will never be answered but Rodriguez will no doubt be proud of what he has achieved since that famous moment nine years ago.