Gary Neville admits he has changed his mind about Newcastle's chances of getting top four

Newcastle United FC
Gary Neville has admitted that he has now changed his mind about Newcastle United getting a top four place after counting them out earlier in the season.

Neville admitted his change of mind on the Gary Neville Podcast last weekend, saying that the Magpies’ strong recent performances are what has swayed him to choose them to finish in the Champions League spots ahead of the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool.

I didn’t have them down as top four three weeks ago. Even after the Manchester United game, I thought, ‘Well, they have got three tough away games now: West Ham, Brentford and Aston Villa on Saturday‘.

Eddie Howe was all smiles after Newcastle beat Man United 2-0 at the start of April

But, looking at them now, watching them closely against Manchester United, where I thought they were absolutely brilliant, I think they will finish in the top four now just because the confidence will be so high.”

It is certainly looking good for Newcastle regarding a top four finish, as they sit 3rd in the Premier League with a game in hand on 5th-placed Spurs with nine games left of the season.

 

