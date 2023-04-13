Guillem Balague gives scathing assessment of Man United after Sevilla debacle

It really was a night to forget for Manchester United but one that initially promised so much, and post-match BBC Sport’s Guillem Balague was scathing in his assessment of the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag’s side had taken the initiative at Old Trafford, and a quick fire brace in the first-half by Marcel Sabitzer had the hosts firmly in control of the first leg of their Europa League quarter final against Sevilla.

A yellow card for Bruno Fernandes – which immediately ruled him out of the second leg – notwithstanding, at 2-0 up and cruising, the tie was there to be closed out before the trip to Andalusia.

Perhaps losing both centre-backs in Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez to injury was a sign of things to come.

With six minutes left to play the Red Devils were still two goals to the good, but then everything began to unravel.

Two own goals brought Sevilla right back into the tie and possibly gives them the tag of favourites ahead of the second game, given what happened on Thursday night.

Marcus Rashford was only able to watch on from the stands, and it’s unclear whether he will be available to lead the line at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Spanish football expert, Balague, certainly didn’t hold back in live commentary on Radio Five Live.

BBC’s Match of the Day Twitter account noted his words when he said: “The result shows that Manchester United are not a top European team.”

Ouch.