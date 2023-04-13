Everton midfielder Amadou Onana reportedly loves the project at Newcastle and could seek a move to Tyneside in the summer.

The Belgium international moved to Goodison Park last summer from Lille in a deal worth £33m but it looks like his time on Merseyside could already be up.

The 21-year-old has impressed with Everton this season and should the Toffees get relegated, Newcastle could swoop in and bring the midfielder to St. James’ Park for a good price. If Eddie Howe’s side also qualifies for the Champions League this will increase further as the Magpies boss is in need of new midfielders.

According to former RMC Sport journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Newcastle see an opportunity with Onana and he is believed to love what is going on at Newcastle.

Speaking to NUFC Blog about a potential move for Onana to Tyneside, Tavolieri said, “Yes, why not, he loves the project.

“For the moment, Newcastle considers Onana as an opportunity.

“Their interest could become more concrete this summer, as the player decided in January to stay until the end of the season.”