Chelsea are said to be interested in moving for Illan Meslier with the Frenchman keen to enter into further talks with the club.

This is according to Football Insider, who say that Meslier, whose contract at Leeds runs out in 2026, wants to move on after three years at Elland Road.

Despite Leeds conceding 54 league goals this season, the second-worst total after Bournemouth (57), Meslier has demonstrated his impressive shot-stopping ability across the campaign to spare his defenders’ blushes during matches, which has led to Chelsea registering their interest in signing the 23-year old.

FI also report that Leeds recently placed a £40million pricetag on Meslier, who is also a name that could outright push for an exit if the Yorkshire club are relegated from the Premier League this season.

Chelsea’s goalkeeper predicament is the worst it has been for some time now, with Kepa not convincing fans with his recent performances when it has mattered most, while Edouard Mendy hasn’t played since November 12th owing to injury and Kepa being entrusted with the No.1 spot.

At 6ft 6in, Meslier offers a towering presence in goal and his performances in a struggling Leeds side are certainly enough to suggest that he could be the man to elevate Chelsea’s goalkeeping department going forward.