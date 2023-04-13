It’s likely to be all hands to the pump at Elland Road for the remainder of the season as Javi Gracia attempts to guide Leeds United to Premier League safety.

Though they’re not out of the woods yet, there’s enough games left in the English top-flight season for the Yorkshire-based club to be able to haul themselves clear.

Regardless of whether they do so or drop down into the Championship, however, one player is determined to seek his fortune elsewhere.

Despite only playing for 90 minutes on two separate occasions since joining AS Roma on loan per WhoScored, it appears that Diego Llorente wants to stay put in the Italian capital.

The player, who earns a reported £45,000 per week according to Spotrac, is apparently eyeing a permanent switch away from Leeds according to ForzaRoma.

If there’s going to be a sticking point, it’s likely to be the valuation that the Serie A giants have put on the player.

More Stories / Latest News Irish international teenager set to be confirmed as Newcastle’s latest signing Illan Meslier said to have his head turned by interest from Premier League giants West Ham team news: Moyes leaves Antonio and Benrahma benched as Hammers seek 11th European win in a row

It seems that they too would like to keep hold of Llorente but are hoping to secure his services for around the €10m mark say ForzaRoma, which is almost half of the £18m fee agreed at the start of his loan deal per Daily Mail.

Leeds won’t really be in a position to turn any offers down if they are relegated, but if Gracia does keep them afloat, their negotiating position is that much stronger.