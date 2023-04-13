Key Arsenal star close to return and “not impossible” that he plays against West Ham

Arsenal travel to West Ham in the Premier League this weekend and a key star could return for the clash.

According to Sky Sports, William Saliba has not been spotted in training this week and is unlikely to feature at the London Stadium this weekend.

However, it is “not impossible”, and the defender’s return would be a welcome boost for Mikel Arteta as the French star has been one of the Gunners’ best players this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side were conceding an average of just 0.93 goals a game before his injury, compared to 1.33 goals over the last three games.

The centre-back also has a total of 13 clean sheets throughout the season across all competitions, forming a solid partnership with Gabriel.

? Saliba

? Nketiah Arsenal training following the weekend's match against Liverpool pic.twitter.com/knnOFYBkbF — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 11, 2023

Saliba has been absent from Arsenal’s last three games after going off injured against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League. The Gunners have picked up seven out of nine points in that timeframe and will now have him back for the run-in.

The 22-year-old has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League this season and he has shown the world his quality after loan spells away from the Gunners in recent years.