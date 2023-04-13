Lionel Messi and Xavi speak with World Cup winner stating what he will do to make return happen

The rumours and speculation about Lionel Messi’s return to Barcelona are not going away and the World Cup winner has recently been speaking to Barca boss Xavi.

The 35-year-old is out of contract with Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season and with the forward wanting to stay in Europe, it looks like his next move will be to stay at PSG or return to Barcelona.

According to Catalunya Radio, Messi has already told Xavi that he wants to make a return to the La Liga leaders this summer and that he is willing to resolve his issues with his former teammates in order to secure a move back to Spain.

? Leo Messi has told Xavi that he is willing to resolve his issues with his former teammates at Barcelona, in order to secure a return to the club. ? (Source: @CatalunyaRadio) pic.twitter.com/Tel4zmyn6B — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 13, 2023

Messi’s form has dipped a little since the high of winning the World Cup in Qatar but overall, the Argentine is having a very good campaign. The PSG star has scored 19 goals and assisted a further 18 this season in Paris and that is not including his legendary World Cup campaign.

The Argentina international is still one of the best players in the world but would a return to Barcelona be beneficial?

The Catalan club have moved in a new direction under Xavi and the return of the club legend could possibly set that back. On the other hand, the arrival of Messi could kick Barca on further and it is only until it happens will we see the effects of the transfer.