Lionel Messi and Xavi speak with World Cup winner stating what he will do to make return happen

FC Barcelona
Posted by

The rumours and speculation about Lionel Messi’s return to Barcelona are not going away and the World Cup winner has recently been speaking to Barca boss Xavi.

The 35-year-old is out of contract with Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season and with the forward wanting to stay in Europe, it looks like his next move will be to stay at PSG or return to Barcelona.

According to Catalunya Radio, Messi has already told Xavi that he wants to make a return to the La Liga leaders this summer and that he is willing to resolve his issues with his former teammates in order to secure a move back to Spain.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United keen on 24-year-old Spaniard with 10 goal contributions
Newcastle linked with summer move for versatile French attacker
Brighton duo could make switch to Man United as part of incredible £150m deal

Messi’s form has dipped a little since the high of winning the World Cup in Qatar but overall, the Argentine is having a very good campaign. The PSG star has scored 19 goals and assisted a further 18 this season in Paris and that is not including his legendary World Cup campaign.

The Argentina international is still one of the best players in the world but would a return to Barcelona be beneficial?

The Catalan club have moved in a new direction under Xavi and the return of the club legend could possibly set that back. On the other hand, the arrival of Messi could kick Barca on further and it is only until it happens will we see the effects of the transfer.

More Stories Lionel Messi Xavi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.