Liverpool scouting 27-year-old, Reds have a strong relationship with his agency

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha.

The 27-year-old Portuguese international has been a revelation since joining Fulham from Sporting CP.

Pakhinha has established himself as a top-class Premier League midfielder and his performances have attracted the attention of Liverpool.

A report from Football Insider claims that the Reds have been scouting the 27-year-old regularly and they could like to make a move for him at the end of the season. The report further states that Liverpool have a strong relationship with the player’s agency, which is owned by super-agent Jorge Mendes.

It will be interesting to see if Fulham are prepared to sell their star midfielder this summer. Palhinha has been a key player for the London club and they are likely to demand a premium for him.

Liverpool are in need of a quality defensive midfielder and Palhinha would be a superb acquisition. The midfielder is at the peak of his career and he could make an immediate impact at Anfield. He is used to English football by now.

Liverpool are set to lose players like Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner when their contracts expire in the summer. The Reds will have to bring in quality replacements, and Palhinha would certainly be a smart addition.

The opportunity to play for a big club like Liverpool will be an attractive option for the player and he is likely to be keen on the move. Fulham paid a fee of around £17 million for the midfielder at the start of the season and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to sell him for a reasonable price.