Man United team news: Casemiro returns with Martial back to face former club

The serial winners of the Europa League, Sevilla, head to Old Trafford for the first leg of what promises to be an epic quarter final against Man United, and Erik ten Hag will surely be delighted by the return of midfield general, Casemiro.

The Brazilian has been one of the club’s best recent signings and the fulcrum of the midfield to such an extent that the Red Devils really do notice when he’s missing.

Ten Hag will surely be hoping that the player will help to give his side the drive and desire to get a result which could see them put one foot into the semi finals.

Anthony Martial also gets a recall against the club who he played for on loan last season, whilst Raphael Varane comes into the starting XI at the expense of Harry Maguire.

It’s an attacking line up which also sees Antony and Jadon Sancho providing width against a side who haven’t been at their best this season in La Liga but always enjoy their European sojourns.

With the likes of Wout Weghorst, Fred and Christian Eriksen to come off the bench if required, United would certainly appear to have the strength in depth to get the job done in Manchester, making the second leg in Spain a formality.

They’ll need to be at their best and a packed Old Trafford can certainly help by doing its ’12th man’ job too.