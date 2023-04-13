Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Spanish international Dani Olmo.

The 24-year-old playmaker has been a key player for RB Leipzig since his move to the German club, and he has been an important first-team player for the national team as well.

The Red Devils looking to add more goals and creativity from the central areas and they have identified Olmo as a potential option as per SportBILD via SportWitness.

The midfielder is entering his peak years and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Erik ten Hag. Olmo will add creativity, flair and goals to the Manchester United midfield.

Christian Eriksen is in his twilight years, and the Red Devils need someone who can replace him in the starting lineup.

The Spanish international certainly fits the profile and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can agree on a fee with RB Leipzig in the coming months.

Olmo has contributed to four goals and six assists across all competitions.

The midfielder has a contract with the German club until the summer of 2024 and RB Leipzig could be under pressure to sell him this summer if he refuses to sign an extension with them. They will not want to lose the player or a free transfer next year.

Olmo is versatile enough to play as the central attacking midfielder, a false nine and a winger. His ability to slot into multiple roles and perform at a high level will be an added bonus for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag if they manage to sign him.