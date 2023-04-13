Manchester United linked with a summer move for 13-goal winger

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

The 27-year-old has been in fine form for the German club this season, scoring 13 goals and picking up eight assists across all competitions.

A report via Defensa Central claims that the winger has a contract with the German club until the summer of 2025 and Bayern Munich are yet to open contract talks with him.

Apparently, the German club could be willing to cash in on the player at the end of the season and he has been linked with Real Madrid as well.

It will be interesting to see if the German international is prepared to return to the Premier League once again.

Sane was an exceptional player for Manchester City during his time in England and Manchester United could certainly use someone like him in the wide areas. The German is capable of playing on either flank, and he will add pace, flair and goals to Erik ten Hag’s attack.

The Red Devils have been overly dependent on Marcus Rashford this season, and the England international has been in splendid form. However, he needs more help next season if Manchester United are to compete for the league title and the Champions League.

Sane could add a new dimension to the Manchester United attack. He could replace players like Anthony Martial. The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from the club in the summer.

Manchester United signed wingers like Antony and Jadon Sancho in recent seasons, but the two players are yet to live up to the expectations. Sane is a proven performer at the highest level and he could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford next season.