Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing the Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

According to a report from Foot Mercato, the two Premier League clubs are keen on signing the 20-year-old midfielder who has had a difficult time at the German club.

Gravenberch is not a regular starter for Bayern Munich and the change of manager has not helped his case yet.

The midfielder struggled for regular game time under Julian Nagelsmann, and Thomas Tuchel hasn’t exactly given him ample opportunities so far either.

It seems that the midfielder is keen on a move away from the club, and it remains to be seen whether the two Premier League clubs can provide him with an exit route.

The German giants paid €18.5 million for the midfielder at the start of the season and they will look to recover that amount if the two Premier League clubs come calling in the summer.

The likes of Liverpool and Manchester United certainly have the financial means to sign the player.

Liverpool are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements, and they will have to replace players like Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner who are set to leave the club on free transfers.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need to add more depth in the middle of the park and Gravenberch could be a quality long-term acquisition.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has worked with the player during their time together at Ajax and the opportunity to reunite with his former manager could be an attractive option for the player. It remains to be seen where the midfielder ends up next season.