Mikel Arteta wants to bring 21-year-old Crystal Palace star to Arsenal this summer

Arsenal are interested in signing Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise this summer with Mikel Arteta said to be a big fan of the player.

Olise is having a strong season in the Premier League with the Eagles and last weekend bagged a hat-trick of assists in a 5-1 win against Leeds. Across the 29 league matches the 21-year-old has played, he has scored two goals and has assisted a further eight.

According to FootballTransfers, Mikel Arteta believes that Olise ticks all the boxes he desires in terms of age, likely cost and resale potential. The winger would provide the perfect backup on the right wing to Bukayo Saka next season as the Arsenal boss looks to bolster his squad ahead of their return to the Champions League.

According to the report, a fee of £40m could see Palace part ways with Olise, who has three years left on his contract. Therefore, the Eagles are under no pressure to sell, especially when Wilfried Zaha is expected to leave the London club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Olise is turning out to be one of the brightest talents in the Premier League and if Arsenal can land the 21-year-old, that would be a huge win for Arteta and the North London club.