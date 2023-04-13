Newcastle linked with summer move for versatile French attacker

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on the Paris Saint-Germain forward Hugo Etikite.

According to a report from L’Equipe via SportWitness, the 20-year-old attacker has caught the attention of Newcastle with his performances, and the Magpies are hoping to sign him at the end of the season.

The youngster is currently on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, and he is expected to return to his parent club Reims in the summer.

However, PSG have the option to sign the player permanently at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to exercise that clause.

The 20-year-old has four goals and three assists to his name across all competitions this season.

Etikite needs to play regularly in order to fulfil his tremendous potential and he might not get those opportunities at PSG, especially with players like Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi ahead of him in the pecking.

The striker has a contract with his parent club until the summer of 2024 and therefore it is fair to assume that a permanent move is on the cards this summer. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can provide him with gametime assurances, and secure his signature in the coming months.

The Magpies need to add more depth to their attack and the 20-year-old would be a quality long-term investment. They will be able to provide him with more game time compared to the likes of PSG as well.

The Frenchman is versatile enough to play as a winger as well as a centre-forward. His versatility will be an added bonus for Newcastle and Eddie Howe.

The Magpies are likely to compete in the Champions League next season, and they will need a deeper squad with more talent. Etikite could be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League. Furthermore, Newcastle have the financial resources to compete with PSG as well and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.