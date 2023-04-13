Opinion: Man United have a mountain to climb to reach Europa League semis

At 2-0 up and cruising, Manchester United probably thought that they had one leg in the Europa League semi-finals, particularly given that they were playing a Sevilla side who had only won three of their last 11 games in all competitions per WhoScored and who are sat in 13th place in La Liga, just five points off of the relegation places.

That can be the only possible excuse for the way in which they let the Andalusians get back into the game via two regrettable own goals in the last six minutes of play.

The Europa League is a competition that Sevilla love having won it multiple times since 2014, and they’ll be a tough nut to crack now they’re back in the tie.

More so given that Marcus Rashford, who missed Thursday night’s first leg, may not be back in time for the return, Bruno Fernandes is suspended after picking up a yellow card, and both centre-backs, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez went off injured.

What promised to be another great European night for the Red Devils at half-time turned into a nightmare. It was also the first time since 2011 that they failed to win in Europe despite having a two-goal lead.

2011 – Man Utd have failed to win a match in major European competition in which they had a two-goal lead for the first time since a 3-3 draw with Basel in September 2011. Lax. pic.twitter.com/GG167VuDXQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 13, 2023

Erik ten Hag will need to be at his best to motivate his players next week and in what’s expected to be a white hot atmosphere at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

If the Red Devils are ultimately knocked out of a competition they look favourites to win, they’ll have no one else to blame other than themselves.