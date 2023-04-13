Premier League giants have outside chance of signing Jude Bellingham

The race for Jude Bellingham is coming to a conclusion and it is being reported that Manchester United have an outside chance of signing the England international. 

According to Patrick Berger, Man United manager Erik ten Hag desperately wants the Dortmund midfielder to partner Casemiro next season and will make one last move to convince the teenager to move to Old Trafford this summer.

This follows a report from Manchester Evening News on Wednesday, which stated that the Red Devils still believe they can land the England international and that Ten Hag will make a second pitch to the player before he makes his final decision.

Man City and Real Madrid are the frontrunners in the race for Bellingham and it will be a very hard move for Man United to pull off as it is very late to be joining.

In addition to this, the Manchester giants are expected to sign a top-class striker this summer, and one of either Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen will likely set them back over £100m.

Signing a striker and Bellingham will cost over £200m this summer and if United need to address other areas, then this will certainly become impossible.

