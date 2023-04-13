Premier League makes major decision that will affect eight clubs from 2025

Premier League clubs have collectively agreed to remove gambling sponsors from the front of their shirts on matchday from the 2025/26 season onwards.

The banning of gambling sponsors has long been debated in English football and today has seen the Premier League take a step away from gambling companies as the decision has been made in order to reduce their exposure.

However, shirts will still be allowed to feature sponsorships on their sleeves as the gambling industry brings a lot of money to football.

According to the Daily Mail, gambling sponsorships have an estimated value of £60m-per-year across eight Premier League clubs with West Ham’s partnership with Betway being the most lucrative at over £10m-per-year.

Brentford, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Newcastle United and Southampton are the other Premier League clubs that will have to remove their sponsors ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Premier League’s statement

A statement from Premier League on Thursday read after the decision was made: “Premier League clubs have today collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of clubs’ matchday shirts, becoming the first sports league in the UK to take such a measure voluntarily in order to reduce gambling advertising.

“The announcement follows an extensive consultation involving the League, its clubs and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport as part of the Government’s ongoing review of current gambling legislation.

“The Premier League is also working with other sports on the development of a new code for responsible gambling sponsorship.

“To assist clubs with their transition away from shirt-front gambling sponsorship, the collective agreement will begin at the end of the 2025-26 season.”