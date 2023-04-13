Moussa Diaby is said to be a target for Paris Saint Germain this summer – four years after they sold him to Bayer Leverkusen.

Diaby came through as a youth player at PSG, going on to make 34 appearances for the senior side between 2017 and 2019, before they sold him to Leverkusen in June of the latter year.

Now, according to Foot Mercato, the Parisians are keen on bringing him back to the Parc des Princes.

Per the outlet, discussions have already started taking place between club and player, with the 23-year old also of interest to Arsenal and Champions League hopefuls Newcastle United.

A speedy, strong winger, Diaby has 13 goals and nine assists in all competitions for Leverkusen this season, slowly creeping up on his 17 goal and 14 assist total of last campaign, so his output is impressive to say the least.

With Lionel Messi’s PSG contract set to run out in June and there being no indication of an extension, Diaby – although he’s no Messi – could a good option to replace the ageing Argentine and being valued at €50million by Transfermarkt, it’s a move that is well within the club’s financial means and one that could see him link up with his international teammate Kylian Mbappe.