Gabby Agbonlahor thinks that Liverpool should sign Conor Gallagher, Mason Mount and Moises Caicedo after talks for Jude Bellingham collapsed.

According to Paul Joyce of the Times, the Reds ended their pursuit of Bellingham yesterday, citing price and high wages as a reason for their decision.

As a result, Agbonlahor said on Talksport this morning that Liverpool should turn their attention to some other midfielders as they move on from the Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder.

“Mason Mount would go in and help. Caicedo would be a great signing. Gallagher would be good. But it’s not going to get Liverpool to where they want to be or where their fans are used to.

Mount has been heavily linked to Liverpool as he goes through a contract standoff with Chelsea

Winning the Champions League and being up there in the Premier League. That’s not good enough to get Liverpool back with Manchester City and Arsenal, so I can see the frustration from Liverpool fans of not getting Bellingham. It’s frustrating.”

According to Joyce, Bellingham’s £100million price tag was enough to put Liverpool off, but signing three midfielders who some say don’t come close to a player of Bellingham’s quality for a likely higher combined fee could be a big risk for the club this summer.

