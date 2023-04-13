Midfielder Houssem Aouar is said to be coming close to signing for Roma on a free transfer after seven years in France with Lyon.

This is according to Di Marzio (via ChiesaDiTotti) who say that the Giallorossi have jumped to the front of the queue to sign the 24-year old, beating several teams in the process.

The Express reported in March that Frankfurt were close to signing Aouar, while Real Betis were said to be another club interested in signing him.

CDT report that Aouar was recently spotted in Rome which has led to the belief that he will join the Italians this summer.

A versatile midfielder, Aouar can play both a central and attacking role in the middle of the park, with his calmness on the ball one of his key attributes.

Signing Aouar on a free this summer would be a low-risk transfer for Roma and with the Frenchman earning a reported £60,000 p/week (per Capology), he’s likely to fit in perfectly with the club’s wage structure providing he doesn’t demand a serious increase on his current salary.