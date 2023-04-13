Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano weighs in on Messi’s talks with Xavi as Barcelona position made clear

Lionel Messi’s future in football remains far from clear amid frequent discussions with former teammate, and now Barcelona boss, Xavi Hernandez.

Fabrizio Romano made clear that the coach would like to see the PSG man back in Catalonia, though Financial Fair Play rules will have to be respected in the process.

“No news on Lionel Messi at this stage. We know he speaks to Xavi frequently, Xavi wants him back, Leo loves Barça… nothing new,” the reporter exclusively revealed to CaughtOffside.

“The crucial step is when Barcelona will be able to make an official bid to Lionel as Financial Fair Play makes things slow now.

“PSG made their bid to Leo in February, nothing has changed about that.”

The Argentine has enjoyed a largely successful season, winning the World Cup with Argentina and registering 37 goal contributions in 34 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit in 2022/23.

The playmaker’s return from Qatar, however, has since seen the club’s fortunes on the pitch plummet, with exits from the Champions League and Coupe de France following, much to the outrage of supporters.

With major decision-makers at Barcelona keen to see their former talisman back in Spain, Messi could have a clear lifeline in place ahead of his contract expiring this term, with a return to more familiar territory sure to appeal.

The La Liga giants will need to sort out their precarious financial situation first, of course, which will be far from simple.