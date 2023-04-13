“Top player” – Premier League manager backs Mykhailo Mudryk to become a Premier League star

Mykhailo Mudryk and Roberto De Zerbi will be reunited this weekend as Chelsea host Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The pair worked together at Shakhtar Donetsk before the Italian coach departed after the war with Russia began. Mudryk would then go on to make the big-money move to West London in January, and his former manager has tipped him to become a star in the Premier League ahead of their match at the weekend.

Speaking to talkSPORT, De Zerbi said about the Ukraine star: “Mudryk is a top player and I think for him, it’s difficult to start in another country, in another team.

“Everyone knows the situation of Chelsea this year, it’s very difficult, especially for a young player, for a young guy.

“But, he has the quality to become a star in the Premier League.”

There are many reasons why Mudryk has struggled since moving to Chelsea such as the club’s overall form, a settling-in period, joining during his pre-season, a new country and the war back home will certainly still be on his mind.

Next campaign is when the world will see exactly what Chelsea have bought, and the West London club hopes it is the Mudryk seen in the Champions League this season.