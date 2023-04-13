Tottenham have identified their number one choice for manager role

Tottenham Hotspur are still on the lookout for a new manager ahead of next season and the North London club have now identified their number one target.

According to a report carried by the Daily Mail, Vincent Kompany is the man Daniel Levy wants to take over as Spurs boss next season with the Tottenham chairman said to be personally blown away by the way the former Man City star has led Burnley back to the Premier League playing a proactive and attractive style.

Kompany joined Burnley in the summer and has transformed the way the club operates, both on and off the pitch, leading the Clarets to promotion with seven games to spare.

Tottenham sacked Antonio Conte last month and have yet to appoint a permanent manager as Cristian Stellini is in charge until the end of the season.

Kompany would be a good choice for Tottenham but would the Belgian coach leave Burnley? Having guided the Clarets back to the Premier League it is likely that he would want to spend at least one season in England’s top division with the club.

The North London side have other options but this report is the closest it has come to see who Spurs are really trying to appoint as their new manager.