Tottenham have identified their number one choice for manager role

Tottenham Hotspur are still on the lookout for a new manager ahead of next season and the North London club have now identified their number one target.
According to a report carried by the Daily Mail, Vincent Kompany is the man Daniel Levy wants to take over as Spurs boss next season with the Tottenham chairman said to be personally blown away by the way the former Man City star has led Burnley back to the Premier League playing a proactive and attractive style.
Kompany joined Burnley in the summer and has transformed the way the club operates, both on and off the pitch, leading the Clarets to promotion with seven games to spare.