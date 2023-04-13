Video: ‘Arrogant’ ten Hag to blame for Man United Europa League debacle says pundit

Manchester United should’ve gone on to comprehensively beat Sevilla in the first-leg of their Europa League tie at Old Trafford after finding themselves 2-0 up in the first half, however, one pundit has suggested that it was the arrogance of their manager which contributed to their downfall.
Marcel Sabitzer’s double had the Red Devils cruising, before two late own goals got the Andalusians right back in the tie ahead of the second leg at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
TalkSPORT’s Jason Cundy laid the blame squarely at Erik ten Hag’s door for failing to get United over the line.
? "Ten Hag was arrogant to make substitutions!"
? "He thought there was no way Sevilla could get back in the tie!"
? "He took his eye off the ball, he started thinking about the FA Cup and the Top 4!"
Did Erik Ten Hag's substitutions cost Man United victory over Sevilla? pic.twitter.com/3g9i4UTfac
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 13, 2023