Video: Chaos at the back for Man United as Sevilla strike late at Old Trafford

Manchester United’s night has gone from bad to worse against Sevilla at Old Trafford, with two own goals in the last six minutes of the match seeing the Andalusians draw level when it appeared the Red Devils would take a two-goal lead into the second leg of their Europa League quarter final.

Tyrell Malacia was far too casual in his defending, allowing Jesus Navas to get in round the back in the 84th minute, the former Man City star’s shot taking a double deflection off the defender and keeper David de Gea before going in.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea star Mason Mount’s current thinking as potential Liverpool move edges closer West Ham United interested in manager who has excelled in Championship this season FA come to their decision regarding match official’s alleged elbowing of Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson

To make matters worse, Harry Maguire was then credited with an own goal after a Youssef En-Nesyri header hit him and wrong-footed the keeper.

Former Man City man Jesús Navas punishes some sloppy Man Utd defending to bring Sevilla back into the tie ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/2wiDGDhsPY — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 13, 2023

EQUALISER ? Sevilla come from 2-0 behind against Man Utd to level the tie! ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/nFuFeYvik2 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 13, 2023

A Man Utd own goal puts Sevilla back in the tie. ? pic.twitter.com/7uHtaOC2vU — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 13, 2023

SEVILLA COMPLETE THE COMEBACK! ? pic.twitter.com/cru9wCeOUT — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 13, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo