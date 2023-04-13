Video: Chaos at the back for Man United as Sevilla strike late at Old Trafford

Manchester United FC
Manchester United’s night has gone from bad to worse against Sevilla at Old Trafford, with two own goals in the last six minutes of the match seeing the Andalusians draw level when it appeared the Red Devils would take a two-goal lead into the second leg of their Europa League quarter final.

Tyrell Malacia was far too casual in his defending, allowing Jesus Navas to get in round the back in the 84th minute, the former Man City star’s shot taking a double deflection off the defender and keeper David de Gea before going in.

To make matters worse, Harry Maguire was then credited with an own goal after a Youssef En-Nesyri header hit him and wrong-footed the keeper.

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo

