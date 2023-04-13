Video: Sabitzer’s quick-fire double has Man United in charge against Sevilla

Marcel Sabitzer has put Man United in charge of their Europa League quarter final first leg against Sevilla at Old Trafford.

The on-loan Bayern Munich star grabbed a quick-fire first-half brace giving the Andalusian side a mountain to climb for the rest of the match.

On both occasions, Sabitzer seemed to have time and space in which to execute his finish, and the two-goal cushion will give Erik ten Hag’s side some unexpected breathing space in the tie.

Marcel Sabitzer slams it home and Man Utd lead against Sevilla ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/BC0sutVFPC — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 13, 2023

RUNNING THE SHOW ? Man Utd's Marcel Sabitzer grabs a brace with just 20 minutes gone! ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/bvEu9IEJvC — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 13, 2023

A WELL WORKED TEAM GOAL FROM MAN UTD FINISHED BY MARCEL SABITZER! ? pic.twitter.com/aXyMJfy5Gd — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 13, 2023

2-0! A QUICK BRACE FOR MARCEL SABITZER! ?? pic.twitter.com/SpP91ZncmU — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 13, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo