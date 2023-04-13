Video: Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane train together after Bayern Munich apology

Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane trained together on Thursday morning following their altercation at the Etihad Stadium after Bayern Munich were defeated 3-0 by Man City.

Following the heavy defeat, reports emerged that Mane had punched Sane in the face and that the two players needed to be separated by their fellow teammates in the dressing room.

The incident is set to reap big consequences for both players but the duo trained together on Thursday morning after apologising to their teammates.