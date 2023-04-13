Video: ‘Training session’ – Jamie O’Hara blasts Chelsea stars after woeful Real Madrid showing

Chelsea would surely have gone to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final full of confidence, but after two early near misses from Joao Felix and Raheem Sterling, that spark and optimism looked to have drained away.

How else do you sum up a performance that was so below par in the end that talkSPORT’s Jamie O’Hara described it as being like a ‘training session’ for Real Madrid.

The Blues were moribund as an attacking force, failing to score for the fourth match in a row in all competitions, something not managed since 1993 according to OptaJoe.