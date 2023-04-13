West Ham United could be staring down the barrel of a £15million loss on winger Nikola Vlasic who could depart the club this summer.

Vlasic signed for the Hammers in the summer of 2021 from CSKA Moscow, but the move has been anything but smooth, as he scored just once in 31 appearances last season, before he was shipped off to Torino for the 2022/23 campaign, where he has 28 appearances and four goals to his name.

According to Toro News, West Ham will be willing to part ways with the Croatian for a fee of £11million.

The sale could be a big financial hit for the Hammers, who signed Vlasic for £26million a fee that in truth hasn’t turned out to be great business.

According to Hammers News, David Moyes refused to play Vlasic in his preferred position of just behind the striker which they believe is a reason why he failed to make an impact last season.

With his West Ham future looking rather bleak, perhaps a move away from London for Vlasic may be the best thing for him and his career.