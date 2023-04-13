West Ham United interested in manager who has excelled in Championship this season

West Ham are said to be very keen on bringing in Michael Carrick as the replacement for David Moyes whose future is uncertain.

This is according to TeamTalk, who say that the Hammers hold the biggest interest of any club for the services of Carrick should Moyes leave the London Stadium this summer.

Carrick has hit the headlines this season since taking over at Middlesbrough in mid-October. The club were third from bottom in the Championship when he arrived and they now sit 4th in the table, eight points off the automatic promotion spots.

His arrival on Teesside has also seen striker Chuba Akpom shoot to the top of the league’s scoring charts with 26 goals, eight clear of the next-best in Viktor Gyokeres of Coventry.

According to Dean Jones, West Ham are expected to part ways with Moyes in the summer regardless of whether or not the club remain in the Premier League, which could pave the way for Carrick to replace him.

Could it be a move too soon for Carrick or does he have what it takes to take over at a prestigious club like West Ham? Let’s see what he does with Middlesbrough between now and the end of the season.