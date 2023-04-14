Bryan Robson has hailed Youri Tielemans as “brilliant” and has urged Liverpool to sign the midfielder on a free transfer this summer.

Tielemans is yet to commit his future to Leicester who are in serious danger of relegation from the Premier League and Robson is of the opinion that Liverpool should move for the Belgian.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the former Manchester United captain thinks he would be an excellent signing.

“He’d be an absolutely brilliant free transfer. He’s got Premier League and international experience and you rarely see him have a bad game.

“He always scores decent goals which are often spectacular and he’s a good athlete.”

Tielemans joined Leicester from Anderlecht in 2019 and has scored 28 goals in 187 appearances, so he isn’t short of experience in the Premier League and with Liverpool desperate for a midfield rebuild this summer as Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are set to depart at the end of the season, the Leicester man could be the perfect man for Jurgen Klopp’s side.