Erik ten Hag gives update on Lisandro Martinez injury

Erik ten Hag has said that Lisandro Martinez’s injury does not look good after he was stretchered off against Sevilla in the Europa League last night.

Martinez picked up his injury off the ball during United’s 2-2 draw with Sevilla yesterday, with fears that he had done damage to his Achilles, and ten Hag admitted to BT Sport that it was a bad looking injury at first glance.

“We’ve seen Lisandro drops out after a moment where there was no opponent involved so it does not look great. I can’t say how serious it is at this moment.”

Despite the potential severity of the injury, the Dutchman went on to say that he doesn’t think it is an Achilles injury, something that keeps players out for up to six months.

“I can’t say what the diagnosis is, I prefer to wait. I cannot tell what it is but it is not the Achilles.”

Martinez is expected to find out how long he will be out of action for over the weekend, his absence set to be a big blow for United in the run-up to the end of the season.