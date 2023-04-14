Erik ten Hag gives update on Lisandro Martinez injury

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Erik ten Hag has said that Lisandro Martinez’s injury does not look good after he was stretchered off against Sevilla in the Europa League last night.

Martinez picked up his injury off the ball during United’s 2-2 draw with Sevilla yesterday, with fears that he had done damage to his Achilles, and ten Hag admitted to BT Sport that it was a bad looking injury at first glance.

“We’ve seen Lisandro drops out after a moment where there was no opponent involved so it does not look great. I can’t say how serious it is at this moment.”

Despite the potential severity of the injury, the Dutchman went on to say that he doesn’t think it is an Achilles injury, something that keeps players out for up to six months.

Martinez had to be helped off the pitch by two Sevilla players

I can’t say what the diagnosis is, I prefer to wait. I cannot tell what it is but it is not the Achilles.”

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool interested in talented Chelsea central defender
Leeds United midfielder’s agent wants move for player this summer
Leicester City want to make move to land Arsenal striker this summer

Martinez is expected to find out how long he will be out of action for over the weekend, his absence set to be a big blow for United in the run-up to the end of the season.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Lisandro Martinez

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.