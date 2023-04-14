A former Everton footballer has had child sex offence allegations against him dropped following a two year investigation.

The once-Everton player, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was held by police in July 2021, before they released him on bail.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police has said to The Sun: “The investigation team and Crown Prosecution Service have been working together and reached the decision that the evidence available at this time does not reach the threshold set out on the Code for Crown Prosecutors.

“Greater Manchester Police is committed to investigating allegations to secure the best possible outcomes for all involved and will continue to work with partner agencies to ensure individuals are supported throughout investigations and beyond.”

According to The Sun, items were seized from the suspect’s house two years ago, and he was suspended by the Toffees as a result of the allegations.

However, the situation now looks to be settled with the case officially dropped.