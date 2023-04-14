Financial Fair Play behind Newcastle’s wide-reaching scouting initiative

Although Newcastle United have the wealthiest owners in the Premier League by some distance, Financial Fair Play will apply the same way for them as it will to every other club.

According to Fan Nation Futbol, the Magpies owners are worth $620m (£499m), which is more that the other 19 Premier League clubs combined.

With that sort of money behind them, Eddie Howe could, effectively, hoover up the world’s best footballing talent and build a team the likes of which have never been seen before.

In order to do that, however, Newcastle would still need to comply with FFP.

90Min noted that: ‘The concept of FFP was established by UEFA in 2009 and implemented at the start of the 2011/12 season. The basic premise of FFP was to ensure that clubs were not spending more than they earned and, in doing so, prevent them from falling into financial trouble which could threaten their existence.’

Though there isn’t a likelihood of Newcastle falling into financial trouble just yet, it must also be remembered that the owner’s wealth won’t exclusively be spent on the football club, but also their other business interests.

To that end, Chronicle Live have reported on an initiative which is set to save the club millions, and keep them on the right side of FFP in the process.

The club are planning to recruit a number of scouts from the length and breadth of the country in order that they don’t miss out on any up and coming talent.

By so doing, there would be no transfer fees involved as the players concerned would sign for Newcastle’s academy in the first instance.

Certainly not groundbreaking, but absolutely necessary if the club want to continue eating at English and European football’s top table in the future.