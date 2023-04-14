Huge blow for Man United as first-team star set to miss the rest of the season

Things are quickly starting to unravel for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United, and news that one of his first-team stars will miss the remainder of the 2022/23 season is certain to come as a bitter blow to the Dutchman.

At 2-0 up against Sevilla in the Europa League on Thursday night, the Red Devils were cruising and could’ve effectively killed off the quarter-final in the first leg.

However, they allowed the Andalusian side right back into it by conceding two late own goals, thereby handing the advantage to the Spanish top-flight side.

To compound matters, both Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez couldn’t complete the game, and Bruno Fernandez was yellow carded meaning he will miss the second leg through suspension.

According to the official Man United website, Martinez will miss the rest of the season after fracturing a metatarsal, whilst Varane is expected to be ‘out for a few weeks.’

It presents the nightmare scenario for ten Hag of having to use both Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof as his first choice centre-backs.

With United just about keeping pace with Newcastle in the race for the Champions League places, these untimely injuries could prove problematic in the club’s remaining league fixtures too.

Marcus Rashford also remains sidelined at the worst possible time, and for the Red Devils to remain on track now, it will need all ten Hag’s powers of motivation and tactical nous coming to the fore.