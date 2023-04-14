It is a ‘no-brainer’ for any player to want to join Manchester City, especially if the side wins major silverware this season.

That is the view of former Liverpool attacker and CaughtOffside columnist Stan Collymore, who believes Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham will end up at the Etihad this summer.

Bellingham, 19, looks set to be one of the summer’s biggest transfer sagas, and following Liverpool’s recent decision to withdraw from the running (The Times), the England international looks to have his pick of three other clubs.

Manchester City and Real Madrid are viewed as the two favourites to land the talented teenager with Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United also touted as a possible destination.

And speaking about how he sees the former Birmingham City midfielder’s future playing out, Collymore has tipped City to win this summer’s race but believes Real Madrid will be the 19-year-old’s club by the time he is 25 years old.

“I think he’ll end up at Manchester City in the summer and then in four or five seasons’ time, he, along with Erling Haaland, will go to Real Madrid as a potential world-breaking double transfer deal,” Collymore predicted while giving an exclusive interview.

“City do notoriously well when it comes to players who have a known fee, or a release clause. They take the price and pay it and make the player a huge salary offer. It’s what they’re best at so I expect to see a similar scenario play out between the Citizens, Borussia Dortmund and Bellingham at the end of the season.

“And if you’re Bellingham, why would you not want to go to the Etihad? – Especially if Pep Guardiola can win the Premier League or the Champions League, or, dare I say it, the treble? – Adding quality to the side in time for next season would make them huge favourites to defend those trophies, so from a player’s perspective, it’s a no-brainer.”

