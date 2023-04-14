Klopp makes Ferrari analogy to hint that Liverpool’s Bellingham pursuit is finally over

Despite there still being nine games left of Liverpool’s 2022/23 Premier League season, it hasn’t stopped reporters continuing to ask Jurgen Klopp for news about a potential pursuit for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

In his press conference on Friday prior to the Reds’ match against Leeds United, the German once again had to speak about whether Liverpool were definitely not going to attempt to sign the 19-year-old.

Initially a little spiky with his answer, Klopp then attempted to use an analogy of a kid being disappointed by not getting a Ferrari for Christmas, suggesting that there are some things that just cannot be afforded, and you have to move on.

Jurgen Klopp responds to the news that Liverpool have ????? their interest in Jude Bellingham ? "We are not children. Ask a 5-year-old what they want for Christmas and they tell you a Ferrari, you wouldn't say that's a good idea." pic.twitter.com/fOZBOyPJue — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 14, 2023

Liverpool’s supporters may well be disappointed by such a turn of events, but if it’s true that the money isn’t available, there’s no magic money tree that will miraculously deposit the needed funds from somewhere.

By putting all of their financial eggs in one basket, at the risk of not strengthening in other areas of the squad, the board, Klopp and his staff would almost certainly risk the wrath of the Anfield faithful should things not work out.

At least by seemingly extricating themselves from the Bellingham race, they’ve given themselves ample time to concentrate on other targets that may be available and will almost certainly be a great deal cheaper than the England international.