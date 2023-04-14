Leeds not planning to offer new deal to long servant who is set to leave after six years

With relegation practically staring them in the face, Leeds United have made the decision not to offer one of their long-standing players a new deal at the end of the current campaign.

Should the worst be realised and the Yorkshire-based club drop into the Championship, they have clearly got to be careful with their wage bill, and to that end, there will be some casualties from the current squad.

Javi Gracia’s brief is crystal clear. Eight Premier League games left and 24 points to play for.

His task is made all the more difficult by the fact that of those eight matches, four are against Liverpool, Man City, Newcastle and Tottenham, whilst three of the other four are all against clubs that are also caught up in the relegation mire: Leicester City, Bournemouth and West Ham United.

Leeds are clear of the bottom three at present, so their immediate destiny remains in their hands.

One player that won’t be with the club next season regardless of whether they’re playing in the English top-flight or second tier is Adam Forshaw, a player that’s been at the club since 2017.

Football Insider note that the player’s contract runs out at the end of the season and they won’t offer him another.

The 31-year-old has only played 248 minutes across six appearances in all competitions this season per WhoScored, so a move represents the best outcome for all parties.