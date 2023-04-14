Jamie Shackleton’s agent is said to want a move for his player this summer as he struggles for starts on loan at Millwall.

Agent Hayden Evans told Phil Hay of the Athletic that said that Shackleton has become annoyed at his situation on loan with the Lions from Leeds, where the midfielder has started just 16 times this season.

“It’s been frustrating for Jamie. He’s not getting the minutes, but the side are winning. When he’s come on, he’s done well and Millwall have applauded that. But he’s not getting enough minutes.

“He’s got a year at Leeds, so we probably need to find him a permanent move away. He needs to be starting games, and he’s good enough. The quality he has has not diminished in any way. He trains and works hard.”

With 27 Premier League appearances to his name at Leeds, Shackleton isn’t short of minutes at the top level, but with the likes of Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie looking like they will be the full time midfield starters for Leeds going forward, perhaps a move for Shackleton is the best thing for him and his career.