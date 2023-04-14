Leicester City are said to be eyeing a move for Arsenal’s out-on-loan striker Folarin Balogun who has lit up Ligue 1 this season.

Balogun has spent this season with Reims in France, scoring 18 league goals, just one less than joint-leaders Kylian Mbappe and Johnathan David.

90Min report that Balogun wants to stay and fight for his place at Arsenal next year, with talks set to take place this summer over his future at the Emirates – as a result, Leicester have entered the conversation should Balogun depart North London.

Leicestershire Live have reported the Foxes’ interest in the England Under 21 international as they look for a successor to Jamie Vardy, who at 36 years of age has just one league goal this season.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka are the club’s other current striking options, but neither of them have lived up to the billing this season, scoring ten goals between themselves.

Despite Leicester fighting for their Premier League survival as they sit 19th in the table, their chase of Balogun hasn’t slowed but if they are sent down to the Championship next season, the young striker may discount the Foxes as a potential landing spot if he is to depart Arsenal in search of regular minutes, with 90Min also of the understanding that the likes of Brentford, Wolves, Everton and Crystal Palace all keeping their own eyes on the player as well.