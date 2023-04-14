Leicester City want to make move to land Arsenal striker this summer

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC
Posted by

Leicester City are said to be eyeing a move for Arsenal’s out-on-loan striker Folarin Balogun who has lit up Ligue 1 this season.

Balogun has spent this season with Reims in France, scoring 18 league goals, just one less than joint-leaders Kylian Mbappe and Johnathan David.

90Min report that Balogun wants to stay and fight for his place at Arsenal next year, with talks set to take place this summer over his future at the Emirates – as a result, Leicester have entered the conversation should Balogun depart North London.

Balogun has been a revelation for Will Still’s Reims this campaign

Leicestershire Live have reported the Foxes’ interest in the England Under 21 international as they look for a successor to Jamie Vardy, who at 36 years of age has just one league goal this season.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka are the club’s other current striking options, but neither of them have lived up to the billing this season, scoring ten goals between themselves.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds United midfielder’s agent wants move for player this summer
Leeds United have change of heart on defender’s future after Jesse Marsch exit
Exclusive: Pundit tells Liverpool which two midfielders they should try to sign

Despite Leicester fighting for their Premier League survival as they sit 19th in the table, their chase of Balogun hasn’t slowed but if they are sent down to the Championship next season, the young striker may discount the Foxes as a potential landing spot if he is to depart Arsenal in search of regular minutes, with 90Min also of the understanding that the likes of Brentford, Wolves, Everton and Crystal Palace all keeping their own eyes on the player as well.

More Stories Folarin Balogun

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.