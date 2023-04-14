Liverpool have already identified ‘cheaper alternative’ to Bellingham with talks ongoing

It appears that Liverpool may have already moved on from thoughts of signing Borussia Dortmund star, Jude Bellingham, with reports suggesting that they’ve found a ‘cheaper alternative’ for which talks are ongoing.

With the England international’s transfer fee and package expected to be well above £100m according to 90Min, the Reds have collectively made what’s likely to be their most important decision of the upcoming transfer window.

Whilst an acceptance that they can’t afford Bellingham might disappoint Liverpool’s fans, if they’re able to secure a highly-rated alternative in the same mold but for a fraction of the price, that will ultimately be seen as good business for the club.

FootMercato note that Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch is being tracked by the Anfield outfit, with Bild (subscription required) saying that a delegation from Liverpool have already held talks with the player’s representatives, and that these are expected to continue over the coming weeks.

It’s understandable why the 20-year-old might be seeking his future elsewhere too.

According to WhoScored, he’s only played 90 minutes on two occasions throughout the 2022/23 campaign, and both of those came in the Champions League.

He’s rarely been called upon in the Bundesliga and if he has, it’s only for cursory minutes here and there, and probably explains why he doesn’t have a goal or assist to his name in the entire season.

If anyone can transform him then surely Klopp can, with that amazing blend of empathy and motivation that he seems to bring in abundance.