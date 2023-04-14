Chelsea are at risk of losing talented central defender Levi Colwill this summer with Liverpool interested in his services.

This is according to the Evening Standard, who say that the Reds are ready to pounce should Chelsea be forced to sell Colwill amid fears over Financial Fair Play issues.

Colwill, who is currently on loan at Brighton, was very close to joining the Seagulls on a permanent deal last summer with Marc Cucurella coming to Chelsea in return, but the Blues managed to persuade the seaside club to take him just on loan, a relief to many Chelsea fans.

But now, Liverpool could make a move for the 20-year old as they try to take advantage of Chelsea’s lack of European football for next season which will likely force the Blues to raise funds through player sales.

Joel Matip is likely to leave Anfield this summer, so Colwill could be the perfect replacement for the Cameroonian and could provide competition for Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate.

Colwill is contracted to Chelsea until 2025 but the Blues do want to extend his deal beyond that, with the central defender heralded as one of the brightest prospects in his position to come out of the Cobham academy since John Terry.

High praise for such a young player, and Blues fans will hope Colwill remains at Stamford Bridge for years to come so they don’t make another mistake by shipping off another talented youth prospect to flourish elsewhere.