In order to remain a top club capable of signing the world’s best players, Liverpool must target either, or both, Declan Rice and Mason Mount.

That is the view of former Liverpool attacker and CaughtOffside columnist Stan Collymore, who believes the Reds’ decision to cool their interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham means they must be successful in their pursuit of a high-profile alternative.

Dropping out of the running to sign Bellingham (The Times), who is reportedly valued at as much as £130m, Liverpool are expected to target multiple alternatives as Jurgen Klopp hopes to rebuild his faltering midfield.

Although several players have been linked with possible moves to Anfield this summer, Chelsea’s Mason Mount and West Ham’s Declan Rice are arguably the two most likely to leave their clubs, and should Liverpool remain a force to be reckoned with, Collymore thinks it is vital for Klopp to land at least one of them.

“If Liverpool can sign Mason Mount, Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister they’ll be relatively happy with that,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“If they were able to get Declan Rice out of West Ham that’d be a particularly good signing, especially if they were to beat the likes of Chelsea to his signature.

“The important thing for Liverpool this summer is to sign either, or both, Mount or Rice, because getting those names would prove the Reds are still a club that is capable of attracting the best players.”

