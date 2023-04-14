Although they’ve played well and remain unbeaten in the Europa Conference League, David Moyes’ West Ham side have been abysmal at times in the Premier League and one ex-Hammer has had his fill.

With nine games of their 2022/23 season left to play, the east Londoners are still only three points above the bottom three, and for a team with such talents as Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen et al, that simply isn’t good enough.

What makes matters worse for the Scot is that his team appear freer in their European games having won 10 and drawn one of their 11 ties so far, per WhoScored.

Julian Faubert, who played for the club from 2007 to 2012, has hit out at Moyes and suggested that he was lucky to still hold the position of manager.

“David Moyes is lucky to still be in charge of West Ham, if I’m honest… especially when you look at how many managers have been sacked in the Premier League this season, and the performances we’ve seen from his team over the last few months,” he said to football.london.

“I was surprised when I saw in the news that he still has the backing of the board. I’ve said it before; I hope they don’t make the same mistake as they did when they appointed Avram Grant. As far as the next replacement goes, I’d like to see someone come in who is already associated with the club in some way.

“There are some great names out there, the likes of Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers would obviously be linked if Moyes was to leave any time soon. In an ideal world, they’d bring in someone who supports the club, someone who has spent a lot of time around the place, because there’s something special about West Ham, and you’ll only know it if you’ve been a part of it before.

“I want someone to come in who loves the club. Of the names that are out there now, though, I’d like Brendan Rodgers. I like what he brings to a team and I could see him being a good fit. I don’t see them going for a foreign manager – unless it was me! I think they need to stick with a British guy, someone who understands the identity of the club.”

It appears that Moyes will be gone at the end of the season, regardless whether he masterminds a great escape of sorts.

According to 90Min, it seems likely that the board have decided it would be in everyone’s best interests for there to be a clean break.

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle planning loan move for striker with £846m release clause Major Leeds star wants out if club drops into Championship; verbal agreement reached Ex-Everton footballer has child sex allegations against him dropped

Unfortunately for Moyes, it looks as though he’ll be leaving the club in just as bad a state as when he took over for his second spell at the club.

After leading them into the Europa League last season and restoring his battered reputation in the process, he’s just hung around a little too long and will now surely find himself lumped in with the likes of Sam Allardyce and Alan Pardew as one of English football’s ‘also rans.’