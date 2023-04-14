Referee mistakenly blamed as pressure mounts on Michael Beale after Celtic Park defeat

Celtic moved twelve points clear with a Glasgow Derby victory over Rangers last weekend. Ange Postecoglou’s side were far from their fluid best but still managed to overcome the Ibrox visitors in a pulsating encounter at Paradise. Japanese striker Kyogo scored a brace and Portuguese winger Jota scored what proved to be the winner as James Tavernier netted twice for the visitors. The fall-out from the game is still rumbling on with supporters from both sides debating the talking points.

The Match

Rangers thought they had taken the lead through Alfredo Morelos after a corner fell to him; however, Kevin Clancy adjudged that the striker had fouled Alistair Johnston. Replays from behind the goal clearly showed a two-handed shove in the back as the ball is played in and it appears that the referee got that one right.

Celtic’s Japanese striker Kyogo thought he had scored with a brilliant touch and finish from a Johnston cross only for it to be ruled offside. Although, he had his goal after a great move from Matt O’Riley before cutting it back for Kyogo, who took a touch and smashed it beyond Allan McGregor. It was the type of goal that we have seen countless times from Ange Postecoglou’s team with runners arriving in the box to hurt their opponents.

On the stroke of half time, Tavernier struck with an impressive free-kick. It sent the teams into the half time break on level terms but there is always a belief that this team will come out and find a way to win.

Joe Hart made a brilliant save to stop Morelos from giving Rangers the lead. Kyogo made it 2-1 after Jota’s cross was deflected by Ben Davies, who then headered it off of the Portuguese winger letting the ball fall fortuitously for Kyogo, who made it five consecutive goals against Rangers.

It was 3-1 soon after with Jota chasing down a loose passback from John Souttar, beating McGregor in a sprint and netting the ball at an acute angle.

Rangers pulled one back through Tavernier, who crept into the back post unmarked to make it 3-2.

Despite a couple of chances at either end, Celtic were deserved winners.

The Fall Out

Referees have been in the spotlight after the Glasgow Derby. Kevin Clancy, who officiated the match, received threats after his personal/professional contact details were leaked resulting in abuse being directed towards him and his family from disgruntled Rangers supporters.. This behaviour has been widely condemned but the club that instigated it by painting a target on his back still insists upon apologies for a marginal call. Today the Rangers manager Michael Beale admitted that he was wrong in his post match criticism of the referee after the former QPR boss mistakenly claimed that the ball hat hit Jota on the hand for Celtic’s second goal.

The Scottish Cup Semi Final – 30th April

The teams will meet again at the National Stadium for the Scottish Cup Semi Final. Rangers are the current holders and they will know that failure to win will offer a glorious opportunity to Celtic to win a Treble, with either League 1 Falkirk or Championship Inverness CT awaiting in the Final.

The Semi Final last season saw the 2022 Europa League Finalists win in extra-time but Ange will be relishing the opportunity to go one better than last term. Celtic defeated Rangers in the League Cup Final in February at Hampden Park meaning that Michael Beale has has three must win games against Celtic this season and failed to win any. Another defeat at Hampden in the Scottish Cup semi-final could see the Ibrox boss coming under intense pressure from his own support.

In Glasgow second means last.